MPs are calling for a weekly respite for unpaid carers who are “exhausted.”

Following the demands of the coronavirus pandemic, a cross-party group of MPs has written to Boris Johnson, demanding him to provide “simply exhausted” unpaid carers a weekly vacation.

The group, led by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, is urging the Prime Minister to grant emergency cash to local governments so that every unpaid caregiver can get the help they need to take a weekly break.

The letter was issued on the opening day of Carers Week, a campaign aimed at raising awareness of the issues faced by unpaid carers. It was signed by 23 MPs from the Labour Party and the Scottish National Party.

