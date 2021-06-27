MPs accuse the government of using delaying tactics to avoid a vote on a ‘meaningful’ aid cut.

The Government has been chastised for its parliamentary maneuverings to avoid a “meaningful vote” on assistance expenditure, despite Tory outrage over the £4 billion decrease.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s (FCDO) future spending, particularly overseas aid, will be the subject of an estimates day debate on June 30.

However, critics say this is “not the right way” for a proper Commons vote on the subject.

Motions for estimates day debates list many aspects of a department’s budget, but they are viewed as a whole.

Opponents of the cuts prefer a simple yes or no answer to the policy question.

Instead of the 0.7 percent pledged in the Conservative Party’s 2019 general election programme, the government has cut aid spending to 0.5 percent of national income.

“When will he respond positively to the statement Mr Speaker made from his chair at 3.30pm on June 14 when he instructed the Government to bring forward a vote on the breaking of our promise on the 0.7 percent?” Conservative former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell asked in the Commons.

“He is well aware that the estimates are the wrong path to go; projections have never been voted down.”

“Will he ensure, in his frank defense of this House, that a vote on this dreadful decision made by the Government, which has done such damage to our international reputation and is leading to the preventable deaths of more than 100,000 people, takes place before the summer?” he said.

“The estimates are voteable, and there will be a full day of debate on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office,” said Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg.

“It will be an opportunity for (Mr Mitchell) to raise any issues he desires at that time, and there can and have been votes on estimates – it is a completely fair parliamentary procedure to use.”

Mr Mitchell could be heard yelling, “Come off it!” at this moment.

Mr Rees-Mogg went on to defend and assert that the Government's adjustments to assistance expenditure are correct.