MP believes that his candor about his alcoholism may motivate others to seek assistance.

“My counsel is choose to live,” an MP said in the Commons, fighting back tears as he disclosed his alcohol addiction nearly killed him twice.

During a Commons debate on Pride Month, Labour’s Dan Carden exhorted young people to be “proud of who you are” and who “you choose to love.”

He spoke about growing up LGBT and the “daily denials” and “continuous fear of being found out,” warning that this can produce “deep trauma.”

The MP for Liverpool Walton pointed out that LGBT males suffer from high rates of despair, loneliness, substance misuse, and suicide.

It took me a long time to confess that I was having problems with my mental health and alcoholism – in fact, it required multiple interventions from individuals who truly cared about me.

“Each of them, in turn, producing more guilt, more fear, and more trauma – it’s what happened to me,” Mr Carden, who is now in his third year of rehabilitation, added.

“It took me a long time to confess that I was having problems with my mental health and alcoholism — in fact, it took numerous interventions from individuals who truly cared about me.

“I didn’t know, so I pretended I didn’t have a problem, controlled my feelings – as I’d learnt as a child – and pretended everything was fine.

“Only in retrospect have I been able to understand that in my twenties, I came dangerously close to losing my life to alcohol twice, only to be spared by the efforts of others. Drinking was not only hurting my health, but it was also causing me and my relationships to suffer in a variety of ways.

“Alcoholism isn’t about binge drinking or being inebriated every day. It was about losing myself over a lengthy period of time for me.

“It was shutting down my personal life, using a drug – booze – to make myself feel better but ultimately to escape and give up on living. I now realize that has plagued me for the majority of my adult life.

To get here, it took AA meetings, psychotherapy, and counseling, and to stay here, it requires commitment and daily determination.

div class=”sc-qQxXP”>div class=”sc-qQxXP”>div class=”sc-qQ (This is a brief piece.)