Move to the lowest level of Covid restrictions is ‘likely’ to be postponed, according to Sturgeon.

Mainland Scotland’s move to the lowest level of coronavirus restrictions will “likely” be delayed by three weeks, according to Nicola Sturgeon. She spoke a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to postpone the lifting of remaining restrictions south of the border, pushing England’s so-called “Freedom Day” back four weeks to July 19.

In Scotland, where the next full review of the level of restrictions is due next week, Ms Sturgeon said it was “unlikely” that any restrictions would be eased on June 28 – the date on which it was hoped that all of Scotland would be moved to Level 0 restrictions. This level, the lowest in Scotland’s five-tier system, is currently only in effect in the island authorities of Orkney, Shetland, and the Western Isles, with all mainland areas subject to Level 1 or Level 2 restrictions.

The First Minister said she hoped the country would be able to “move to much greater normality with far fewer restrictions as we go further into summer” after promising that all over-18s in Scotland would be given a date for their first vaccination by the end of next week. More than six million coronavirus jags have been administered in Scotland.

However, Ms Sturgeon stressed to MSPs at Holyrood that more time was needed to get more people vaccinated before mainland Scotland could go to Level 0. “We had all hoped for a summer of freedom,” Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said. Instead, this tenacious virus is determined to keep us all frightened”. With 974 new Covid cases and two new Covid deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours, Ms Sturgeon stressed that “fundamentally, we do need time to get more people vaccinated with both doses.”

She told MSPs that “vaccination is changing the game in our fight against this virus,” but that the rising number of cases was “not, in turn, leading to a commensurate rise in the number of people who fall seriously ill and require hospital treatment.” “Given..” said the First Minister,