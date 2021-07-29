Mourners notice the coffin ‘moving’ and the dead man wakes up seconds before his burial.

A guy who had been proclaimed dead in Lebanon was discovered alive moments before he was buried on Wednesday.

The strange occurrence occurred in the city of Hermel.

According to Gulf Today, the “dead” guy had been laid in his coffin and his burial ritual had begun when a group of mourners nearby noticed the coffin move. People began performing CPR on the man right away, and he began to show signs of life. An ambulance was dispatched, and he was brought to a hospital for treatment.

The man’s resuscitation was captured on film and broadcast on Facebook and YouTube.

As a man and a woman began lifesaving techniques to save him, a crowd gathered around him.

The audience began chanting while CPR was being performed, and the victim’s relatives could be seen panicked in the footage. The ambulance can be seen entering the cemetery in the footage, with people making way for it to immediately bring the man to the hospital.

The man’s present state of health is unknown. It’s also unclear how the individual was confirmed dead or what happened to him before he was taken to the cemetery to be buried.

The man’s identify has not been revealed.

The latest occurrence occurs just two days after mourners in Egypt disrupted a funeral service because the body was “moving” and the deceased was “breathing.” On Monday, when the guy, Ahmed P.A., was being buried in the city of Idku, his friends and family claimed they heard a “breathing sound” emanating from the coffin. Some claim to have seen the man’s feet move. Ahmed was carried back to a government hospital for a re-examination, and physicians confirmed that he had died.

There have been a number of other instances in the past where persons were wrongfully pronounced dead.

A 72-year-old woman who had been declared dead by doctors was discovered alive minutes before her cremation in April. The occurrence occurred in the state of Chhattisgarh in India. The woman, however, had died on the way to the hospital by the time she was taken.