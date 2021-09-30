Mourners are sought for the funeral of a “proud” man who died alone.

The Royal British Legion has requested that mourners attend a retired naval captain’s burial.

Keith Rigby, a Royal Navy veteran, died on August 1st this year at the age of 74. Mr Rigby lived as a loner in a Halewood flat with no immediate family, according to the Royal British Legion.

Mr Rigby’s funeral is due to take place on Monday, and the RBL has issued an appeal for mourners to attend.

Daniel Craig, 16, in class at Wirral High School, in an undisclosed photo.

Mr Rigby, who was formerly a proud man who had a career in the Royal Navy, had lived in dismal conditions in recent years and had become a hoarder, according to the RBL.

“He had no known friends, and his burial would ordinarily be poorly attended,” a representative for the RBL stated. It would be wonderful if we could organise a send-off for Keith, and it would be a suitable homage to him, so I am requesting that anyone who are able to do so attend Keith’s funeral.”

The RBL is requesting that standard bearers from the Royal Navy and Army attend the funeral, and is working to arrange for a bugler to play on the day.

Mr Rigby’s funeral will be held at St Helens Crematorium, Rainford Road, St Helens, on October 4 at 9.30 a.m.

Please call Bill Sergeant at the Hale Branch RBL if you are able to attend the funeral.