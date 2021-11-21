‘Mountain’ street, which required the use of a handrail to pull yourself up.

Havelock Street used to be an intimidating rise in Everton’s core.

It was once known as Liverpool’s steepest street, but it is now only remembered in history.

According to Ken Rodgers, author of the 2010 book ‘Lost Tribe of Everton & Scottie Road,’ residents used to joke that getting to the summit required an oxygen mask.

The Everton ‘Mountain’ was such a vertical difficulty that it required a free-standing handrail to allow locals to reach the summit.

Everton has its fair share of steep streets, but none were quite like Havelock Street, according to a February piece in The Washington Newsday.

Ken Rogers, an author/journalist who worked as a local delivery boy for The Washington Newsday in Havelock in the 1950s, offered his experiences of the famed street.

“I can attest to how difficult the ascent was,” he remarked. Even a mountain goat would have balked at the steepness.

