Mountain Lion Tranquilized and Captured While Lounging in Condo Backyard

After being sighted in the backyard of a Palm Springs condominium complex, a mountain lion was tranquilized and apprehended by officials in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Palm Springs Police Department’s public information officer, Lieutenant William Hutchinson, told The Washington Newsday that officers and officials from the department’s animal control division were the first on the scene. They eventually discovered that they needed the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s assistance.

The residents of the condominium unit were not home when the mountain lion was observed, according to KESQ.

“The mountain lion was securely tranquilized by CDFW, and while she was sleeping, she had her very own Teledoc appointment,” the Palm Springs Police Department posted on its Facebook page. “It was discovered that she was underweight and required medical attention.” On Facebook, you can see posts, images, and more.

She was taken to Project Wildlife at the San Diego Humane Society, where she will be treated and cared for until she is declared well enough to be released back into the wild.

According to Ramona Andy Blue, Campus Director for Project Wildlife, the facility began testing the mountain lion for infections and injuries. He stated abrasions were discovered on her forehead, but he couldn’t say where they came from.

The findings of the bloodwork so far seem promising, but Blue said they’re still waiting on the results of other tests, such as whether the mountain lion accidently consumed a pesticide. Blue stated that she weighed 43 pounds, but that she should have weighted around 60 pounds.

“She appears to be a little more attentive and active today,” he remarked. “She’s still on the defensive, but she’s eating and drinking more water. She’s aware of our presence.” The mountain lion is being kept in a quiet and dark area for the time being while she recovers, but when she gets strength, she will be introduced to the facility’s outdoor habitat. These enclosures are designed to look as natural as possible.

The facility faces a challenge in that the mountain lion is expected to be kept for a long time for rehabilitation, which means she may become accustomed to humans.