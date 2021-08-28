Mountain Lion is killed by California officials after it attacks a 5-year-old boy.

California wildlife officials reported Saturday that a mountain lion was shot and killed after it injured a 5-year-old boy in Calabasas in Los Angeles County earlier this week.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the 65-pound mountain lion attacked the youngster in his front yard on Thursday, hurting his head, neck, and upper torso.

The youngster was taken to a hospital after his mother “fended off the lion by striking it many times,” according to the department. He is in stable condition.

Wildlife officials began investigating the incident right away, and an officer located “an aggressive mountain lion lurking in the corner of the property” during a “protocol clearing” of the family’s yard.

According to the agency, “due to its behavior and proximity to the incident, the warden determined it was likely the attacking lion and shot and killed it on site to protect public safety.”

Two other mountain lions emerged around 20 minutes later, one of which was wearing a collar around its neck. The wildlife officer tranquilized the other mountain lion after ascertaining that the animal that attacked the youngster didn’t have a collar.

Officers took DNA samples from the dead and tranquilized animals, as well as the boy who had been attacked.

“Wildlife Forensics Scientists examined samples taken from beneath the lion’s claws and found evidence of human tissue and blood with a DNA profile that matched the little victim. A full lion DNA profile was also extracted from the victim’s clothes, which matched the profile of the lion carcass, according to the department.

Officials stated that the “results were conclusive” and that the lion who attacked the youngster was the one who was shot.

Department spokeswoman Patrick Foy told the Associated Press that the boy’s mother is the “real hero of this narrative” since “she undoubtedly saved her son’s life.”

Foy stated, “The mother was inside the house when she heard activity outside.”

He said, “She went out of the house and began punching and striking the mountain lion with her own hands, getting him off her son.”

When the mountain lion attacked the youngster, it “dragged him around 45 yards” across the yard, according to Foy.

The occurrence on Thursday is the first of its kind. This is a condensed version of the information.