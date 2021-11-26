Mountain Climbers Save Malnourished Dog from Mexico’s Highest Peak

A dog has been rescued after following a group of hikers up a volcano in Mexico for nearly a month.

Milenio stated that Hilario “Layo” Aguilar of Puebla led a group of mountain climbers up the edge of the Pico de Orizaba volcano in Veracruz to rescue the mixed-breed dog named Canelo.

When a photo of the dog went viral on social media, it revealed his location on the dormant volcano, which is Mexico’s highest peak and the third highest in North America.

On Monday, Aguilar, who rescued the dog with the help of members of the High Mountain School, shared his narrative of the events leading up to the canine’s retrieval from Pico de Orizaba on Facebook.

He stated that the dog appeared emaciated in photographs circulated on social media, but that no one had stepped in to aid it because of how difficult and perilous the trip down the volcano’s edge can be.

“He appeared famished in the photographs that were uploaded, with a lesion on a small leg and very red eyes due to the solar radiation related to his height,” Aguilar stated.

“The UV radiation and sun reflections in the snow could have blinded him after five thousand meters.”

When the group found the dog, they offered him food and water, with Canelo virtually completing an entire thermos, according to Aguilar.

Aguilar and the other mountaineers placed Canelo in a rucksack with his head protruding from the entrance to get him down the volcano’s edge.

Aguilar also posted the arrangement to Facebook, which could have been amusing in less dangerous circumstances.

Canelo had most likely found his way up the mountainside while following another group of climbers who had offered him food, according to Milenio.

Canelo faced frigid temperatures and snow throughout his month on the mountain. Due to a lack of food, the dog’s ribs were apparent beneath his fur, and his paw was wounded, as seen by images of the animal.

