Mount Tabor Live Updates: After a reported shooting, a North Carolina high school has been placed on lockdown.

Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has been placed on lockdown following a shooting on campus, according to Winston-Salem Police.

Lockdown has been imposed at Mount Tabor High School. On school grounds, there was a gunshot. We’ve secured the campus with the help of the WSPD, and we’re doing everything we can to keep students safe. We’re looking into what happened and will update you as soon as we have more information.

September 1, 2021 — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice)

According to local news sources, the school has a heavy police presence.

Parents in Winston-Salem have been advised to stay away from the school. Parents were directed to pick up their children at the Harris Teeter Shopping Center on Peace Haven Road, according to city officials.

At this time, there are no confirmed reports of injuries or deaths, and police are actively investigating the situation.

This is a story that is currently breaking. As new information becomes available, it will be updated.