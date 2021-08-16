Mount Etna has grown 100 feet taller in the last six months as a result of 50 eruptions.

According to Space.com, Mount Etna is currently 100 feet taller than it was six months ago. Scientists made the discovery while examining photos obtained by the Pliades satellite on July 13 and 25, according to the National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

The 50 paroxysmal eruptions from the southeastern crater since February 16 have resulted in a rise in height. “Remarkable quantities of pyroclastic debris and layers of lava have accumulated on the cone of the Southeast Crater…leading to a conspicuous modification of the shape of the volcano,” INGV said in a translated statement.

Paroxysmal eruptions are classified as “short, explosive bursts of activity,” according to NASA via ABC News.

At 11,013 feet above sea level, the crater, which is both the youngest and most active, has surpassed its “big brother,” the northeastern crater, which was the “undisputed peak” of Etna, located on the east coast of Sicily, Italy, for 40 years.

The northeast crater peaked at 10,990 feet above sea level in 1981, but has since lost some of its height due to the collapse of its sides. The famed volcano’s peak is currently located in the southeastern crater.

Lava and ash collect as volcanoes erupt, providing layers and height to natural structures, according to Scholastic. It’s not surprising that the peak has grown so quickly this year, given how active the southeast crater has been. Mount Etna has grown to be the colossal volcano it is now as a result of massive eruptions over time.

Scientists believe Mount Etna started as a “submarine volcano,” according to NASA’s Earth Observatory. On “layer upon layer of solidified lava,” the volcano expanded to tower over sea level throughout time. “Historic lava flows going back to eruptions as old as 300,000 years” currently cover the majority of its surface.

The volcano is not only Europe’s most active, but it also has the world’s longest recorded history of eruptions. According to NASA scientists, there have been 200 eruptions since 1500 B.C., with 50 of them occurring in 2021.

Many people posted a video of a junior rugby team training while Mount Etna erupted in the background on social media in March.