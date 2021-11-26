Motsi Mabuse of Strictly Come Dancing will be absent from the live performance this weekend.

Motsi Mabuse, a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, will miss this weekend’s live event after coming into touch with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

While Motsi is double-vaccinated and would typically be exempt from isolation, the vaccine and booster dose she received are “not recognized” in the UK, according to Motsi.

Cynthia Erivo, who will be on the show for the second week in a row, will take her place, according to the BBC.

“I am gutted to say I will have to miss this weekend on Strictly,” Motsi posted on Instagram.

“NHS Test and Trace phoned me yesterday to inform me that I was in close touch with someone on Sunday, November 21st, who has now tested positive.

“Being double vaccinated and booster as I am would ordinarily free me from isolation under the ‘close contact’ guidelines, but regrettably German EU vaccines and my booster are not recognized in this case – therefore I must follow UK official guidance and can only return to the UK after 30 November.”

Instagram

She continued, ” “Our health is paramount, and I was fortunate enough to be tested many times this week and come out negative.

“What matters is that I am healthy and with my family.” I wish everyone well, send you my love, and encourage you to keep dancing… till then, much love and remain safe.” Craig Revel Horwood was forced to leave Strictly last week after testing positive for Covid-19.