Motorists will be able to get free water from the tap when the supermarket giant introduces a refill program at gas stations.

Morrisons is giving away free water refills at its gas stations to encourage people to stop using single-use plastic bottles.

According to research, 63% of Britons desire to reduce their plastic trash but are unable to do so due to a lack of alternatives.

Every year in the UK, more than 14 billion single-use plastic bottles are consumed – 39 million per day – with the majority being purchased on the go or at work.

Morrisons said it is now taking action as a result of customer feedback. Customers will be able to hand their reusable bottles to attendants at its petrol forecourt kiosks, who will fill them up before sanitizing and returning them to the consumer.

The service will be available at all of the company’s 338 gas stations across the country.

The decision follows a 12-week trial in August 2020, during which 18% fewer single-use water bottles were sold than the previous year during the same period.

Customers can fill their bottles at approximately 300 stand-alone water fountains that Morrisons has put in its Food-to-Go areas. At 2018, it began offering water refills in all of its in-store cafes.

“When we listen to customers, it’s apparent they want us to assist them limit the amount of single-use plastic they toss away,” said Natasha Cook, the company’s sustainability manager.

“We know that when consumers pay for gasoline, they frequently pick up a bottle of water, so providing free water should be an efficient method to reduce single-use plastic bottles.”

“Plastic water bottles are one of the most regularly encountered single-use plastic objects on our beaches and in our oceans, which is why we must make refilling our water bottles the new normal,” said Natalie Fée, CEO and founder of City to Sea.

“Our free Refill app now shows you where you can fill up your bottle for free, and it now includes 338 Morrisons gas stations, which is fantastic news for both people and the environment.

“However, this isn’t just about water; it’s about all single-use, highly polluting plastics. That’s why Refill now shows you where you can dine, drink, and shop with less plastic, and City to Sea applauded Morrisons for reintroducing refillable milk bottles to its stores.

