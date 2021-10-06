Motorists are being urged to have their MOTs done now in order to prevent a backlog in autumn.

Drivers are being advised not to get their cars MOT’d this autumn due to massive backlogs in garages.

After the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) approved a six-month extension at the outset of the pandemic, experts foresaw a surge in bookings.

People are now being advised to get their vehicle in for a MOT as soon as possible in order to relieve the pressure on the country’s garages, according to WalesOnline.

The prolongation shifted what had been a fairly even distribution of MOTs throughout the year to a concentrated concentration in the latter months of 2021.

The boost in demand is expected to come from people who have a MOT due in October, November, or December, rather than those who took advantage of the extension.

“Over the last 18 months, garages have felt the pressure from the sheer number of work that they are receiving,” a representative for LeaseCar.co.uk stated.

“Those who haven’t already done so are encouraged to schedule their MOTs ahead of time to minimize the last-minute rush and reduce the pressure on technicians.

“Not only that, but as we enter the autumn and winter months, it’s critical that our vehicles remain roadworthy, especially as the weather begins to change.

“There is no other way to phrase it; they are simply overrun.”

Concerns are raised not only about British motorists’ safety and legality on the road, but also about the mental and physical strain on the country’s mechanics.

Experts are urging drivers to be compassionate to the automotive workforce as the industry prepares for a particularly busy summer.

Unless your vehicle is less than three years old, in which case a MOT must be performed on its third anniversary, MOTs must be renewed every 12 months.

Driving without a valid MOT certificate can result in a fine of up to £2,500 and three points on your license in some situations.

The highest charge for a car MOT is £54.85 and £29.65 for a motorcycle, according to GOV.uk.