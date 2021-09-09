Motorists are advised to inspect their vehicles before leaving them overnight.

Residents of three Wirral towns are being urged to inspect their vehicles before leaving them overnight.

Following an uptick in car thefts over the past week, Merseyside Police has issued a warning to car owners in Wallasey, Liscard, and New Brighton.

The attacks, which have been taking place late at night, have been targeting automobiles that have been left “unsecure.”

READ MORE: A woman’s new pets wake up the entire neighborhood

Merseyside Police has enhanced patrols, and motorists are encouraged to secure and remove valuables from their vehicles, according to a spokesperson.

“We have witnessed an upsurge in thefts from motor vehicles in the Wallasey, Liscard, and New Brighton areas over the last week,” the representative said on the Wirral Police Facebook page.

“The crimes were committed overnight, and insecure automobiles were targeted.

“Please take extra precautions to ensure that any valuables are removed from your vehicles or kept out of sight.

“We have increased our patrols in these locations and are doing various inquiries to identify offenders, and we will act on information provided to us by you local officers from #TeamWallasey.”

People with information about car crime can contact @CrimeStoppersUK anonymously.

“#TeamWallasey will act on the information supplied to us to make our community safer,” the statement continued.