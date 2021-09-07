Mothers are more likely than fathers to support school mask mandates, according to a poll.

According to a new poll, mothers of school-aged children are more likely to support mask mandates for all pupils and employees, whilst fathers are more likely to oppose the protective measures.

According to an Axios/Ispos poll issued on Tuesday, 66 percent of women support mask mandates in schools, while only 50 percent of fathers agree. In addition, the poll indicated that 36 percent of fathers, compared to only 24 percent of mothers, oppose all COVID-19 mask rules.

In general, approximately 60% of parents stated they support mask mandates in schools, although the subject continues to divide political parties.

For example, 85 percent of Democrats and 66% of independents favor the bill, while only 32% of Republicans agree that students and employees should be required to wear face coverings. Republicans aged 35 and under, on the other hand, are 10% more likely than older conservatives to support the bill.

Mask mandates have been a contentious topic in states like Florida and Texas, where Republican governors have prohibited schools from enforcing the law and have faced legal challenges from local governments. Despite this, the poll revealed that resistance to school mask mandates is strongest in Colorado (37%), Iowa (44%), Minnesota (38%), and Ohio (38%). (43 percent).

Momentive’s chief research officer, Jon Cohen, told Axios, “The cross-state variety in Republican sentiment is remarkable.” “Because school politics is essentially local, a deeper dive into state politics is a logical next step.”

The poll was conducted among 38,251 persons in the United States aged 18 and up from August 16 to August 25. The margin of sampling error is 1.0 percentage points plus or minus.

In response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus Delta strain, an increasing number of schools across the country have implemented mask mandates. The extremely contagious variety has quickly spread among unvaccinated communities, resulting in a surge in the number of youngsters admitted to hospitals.

California, Colorado, Louisiana, Oregon, Washington, Virginia, Illinois, and Wisconsin, as well as Washington, D.C., have all enacted mandates in schools as of last month, and several other school districts around the country have followed suit.

