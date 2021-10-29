Mothers allegedly assaulted a school bus driver after confronting her about a bullying incident.

Three irate mothers allegedly beat a school bus driver after she allegedly disregarded a bullying incident on her bus. A student filmed the three mothers yanking the bus driver off the bus and kicking her while she was on the ground.

Andrea Anderson, a New Orleans school bus driver, stated that she wants to pursue legal action against the three ladies who assaulted her.

She told WVUE, “It was horrific.” “They rushed past other kids, pushing them down as they approached the bus.” A kid on the bus took video of the parents approaching Anderson and yelling at her before physically hauling her off the bus. The kids can be heard wailing in the footage as Anderson is dragged to the ground and kicked and assaulted by his parents.

She claimed it all happened while she was dropping off her children at the bus stop. She claimed that the enraged mothers were waiting for her on the bus and had pushed their way through children to approach her. Anderson said she was assaulted because of an alleged bullying event, but she claimed she had no knowledge of the occurrence.

“They were screaming,” Anderson said of the kids on the bus to WVUE. “They were frightened.” Anderson claimed the event has left her traumatized and that she wants the three parents charged for assaulting her.

“You chose to come to a bus stop and fight a school bus driver with your juvenile thinking,” she remarked. “Like I’m not going to press charges because, well, I want them all in jail.” She is presently recovering from the assault’s injuries, but she claims that this will not prevent her from returning to her beloved career.

The tragedy is still being investigated, and the identities of the three mothers are unknown.

The Washington Newsday published a story in September about a fight between a parent and a school bus driver that earned more than 28 million views.

A mother confronted her child’s bus driver for “making her kids weep every day,” according to the video, which went viral on TikTok. The woman approaches the bus in the video and requests that the driver “please not yell at her kids today.” The mother was then yelled at by the driver, who responded by yelling at her. This is a condensed version of the information.