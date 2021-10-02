Motherhood Coffee, a stay-and-play café in Liverpool, has a play space, classrooms, and a movie.

In Liverpool, there are many coffee shops and cafes, but few that cater to children as well as adults.

While the adults enjoy a hot beverage, the kids can play in a picket-fenced area, participate in a number of activities, or watch a movie at Motherhood Coffee in West Derby.

Breakfast, brunch, and children’s menus are available at the’stay and play’ coffee shop, which includes everything from bagels and paninis to soups and cakes. Crosby Coffee, a local coffee source, is also used.

“Starting my own business came about when I was seeking for activities that accepted me being a mother to three little children while also being able to make time to see friends and family,” owner Jemma told The Washington Newsday.

“Other than sitting outside during the frigid winters or bringing friends and their children to my house, our options for socializing with our children were limited.

“Having a play area within the coffee shop came about as a way to include socializing with friends while also allowing the children to play in a safe environment under our supervision. Our main play area is designed specifically for newborns and little children, providing a safe environment with a quiet ambience that a larger soft play area cannot provide.”

Adults and children alike can use the classrooms at Motherhood Coffee.

“Having the lessons has provided our customers an added benefit of being able to bring their children to a coffee shop. They now have the chance to visit any of our groups and spend quality time with their children. After the session, many parents choose to stay for a cup of coffee and a catch-up.

“Witnessing new mothers and children make friends and exchange phone numbers, as well as seeing parents and grandparents spending quality time together, is the most enjoyable aspect of launching the business.”

Motherhood Coffee’s classes include:

Children from 0 to 4 years old are welcome to stay and play.

Rhyme Time is for children aged 0 to 4 years.

Spanish for toddlers, ages 18 months to 3 years

