Mother was murdered in her own home while her five children slept.

According to police, a Texas mother was shot and killed at her house while her five children were sleeping.

The body of the unidentified woman was discovered at her Spring home, 5900 Cypresswood Green Drive. The woman’s boyfriend, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, is suspected of killing her.

The Fox 26 News Residents in Spring informed Natalie Hee that the couple was common-law married and had been together for eight years.

Sandra Landry, the alleged boyfriend’s sister, told Fox26 News that she did not believe her brother was a murderer. She also stated that the couple had previously experienced relationship troubles, but that her brother loved his wife and children.

She stated, ” “He did not assassinate his wife. When he lost his mother, the next person he thought of was her.

“It was as though his entire universe had suddenly opened up to him. He made certain that when you said ‘love someone and a spouse who loves his wife and children and would go above and beyond for them,’ you meant it.” She also sent a note to her brother, offering her help.

“I love you, brother, and I’m telling you right now brother, we’re standing behind you, God has you, and mother has you,” she continued.

Domestic abuse incidences have increased dramatically in the previous year, according to Isabel Martinez, director of violence prevention at the Houston area Women’s Center. She also mentioned that they tend to rise over the Christmas season.

She stated, ” “What occurs during the holidays is that they may be closer together.

“According to data, we’ve seen a surge in domestic violence cases here in Harris County, Houston, of over 80% in the previous year.”

Domestic violence gun homicides have been on the rise for the past six years, according to FBI data examined for Reveal by criminologist James Alan Fox of Northeastern University.

Domestic violence gun killings by intimate partners have increased by 58 percent in the last decade, according to Reveal data.

Furthermore, The Guardian stated that during the coronavirus pandemic, there was an upsurge in gun killings. In 2020, gun homicides involving intimate partners increased by 25% over the previous year.