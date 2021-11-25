Mother was fatally shot beside a memorial for her teen son who had been killed just days before.

According to reports, a Chicago woman was shot dead just yards from her son’s memorial, where she planned to light a candle for him.

Delisa Tucker was on her way to the Roseland Memorial for her son Kevin Tinker, 14, who was killed over the weekend, when she was fatally shot early Wednesday morning.

According to Fox 32, she was shot in the chest and died on the sidewalk near the memorial, where she was discovered by authorities at 12:15 a.m.

During a vigil on Sunday, Pastor Donovan Price, who told the network he consoled the grieving mother, said: “It’s just too bad that this entire family has been slaughtered over time. I’m heartbroken.” Price claimed he helped Tucker after her daughter, who was six years old at the time, was injured in a gunshot several years ago.

He said to Fox 32: “You strive to assist them in order for their life to change. I become a member of the families of those I assist.” Kevin, Tucker’s son, was killed after being shot multiple times while standing on the same sidewalk.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told Fox 32 that he was standing in front of a property that had been targeted earlier that day.

A family friend has since set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with burial and funeral expenses.

The organizer said in a statement: “This world is unbearably cold. Last year, she lost her mother and brother, and now this. I’d like to help, but I can’t do it alone, and her family isn’t particularly large.

“As a result, I’m writing to beg if you can find it in your hearts to donate anything today. It would be beneficial and very appreciated.

“Everything you provide will be used to pay for their funeral and burial expenses. She is survived by five other children. I don’t want her or her son’s bodies to sit for too long, so please assist me in finding them a suitable home.” The GoFundMe page had raised more than $5,900 out of a $25,000 goal as of Thursday morning.

The Chicago Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Police are working to battle gangs in Chicago, which is still experiencing an epidemic of gun violence.

