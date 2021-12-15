Mother Tells How Family Dog Saved Her Baby’s Life, Leaving Netizens Moved.

After his owners revealed a touching story about how their pet dog saved their baby’s life, the dog has been dubbed a hero.

On Tuesday, Kelly Andrew came to Twitter to explain that the dog, named Henry, had been breaking into the crib the night before, attempting to wake the infant up. The family was initially perplexed by the dog’s actions.

“The dog kept breaking into the nursery and waking the baby last night. She’d been sick for a while, and I’d had enough of him “Andrew sent out a tweet.

The family eventually discovered that the dog was only attempting to resuscitate the baby, who had stopped breathing.

They took the baby to a local hospital for treatment right away.

“We stayed in the hospital for the night. If he hadn’t woken her, I’m not sure what would have occurred. We are not deserving of pets “she penned

“The baby is doing much better today and we are home with Henry, who heroically held the fort all night even though he is frightened of the dark,” Andrew said in an update about her son’s health.

In a separate tweet, the mother thanked Connecticut Children’s Hospital for the treatment she received.

“I’d want to thank the emergency room staff at Connecticut Children’s Hospital for being true heroes. Night after night, patient after patient, not just for our LO. They go above and beyond when it comes to their care, and it shows “she sent out a tweet

With over 90,000 likes and 8,000 retweets, the post has gone viral.

Several others spoke in the comments section on how their pets saved their lives.

“Years ago, we had a cat who slept in my crib with me. After being thrown out of bed multiple times, the cat went in and tried to wake my parents awake. He peed on my father’s chest and raced out and back to my crib, where I was blue and not breathing “a single person wrote

“I got my puppy when I was in a bad mood. The kind where you can’t stop weeping and won’t get out of bed because you can’t eat. She never left my side while I was depressed. She prodded me and cuddled up to me to make sure I was okay. It was as if she already knew. She was instrumental in saving my life “Another user made a comment.