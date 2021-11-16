Mother Strangles 3-Year-Old Child to Death over Constant Crying, Then Commits Suicide

Because she was upset by her 3-year-old daughter’s frequent wailing, a mother strangled her to death. She then attempted to commit suicide.

Pooja Rani of Gurugram, a satellite city of India’s capital New Delhi, is said to have lost her cool after her daughter refused to stop crying despite her mother’s best efforts.

She strangled the infant to death and then slashed her wrist to terminate her own life.

The incident occurred on Sunday.

After her husband, Pradeep Singh, filed a complaint against her, Rani was charged with murder on Monday.

“A preliminary investigation found that the woman was irritable and frequently became enraged about insignificant matters. Kanishka, the toddler, continued to cry unabated despite her mother’s best efforts to soothe her down. Pooja allegedly strangled the child to death in a fit of rage, according to Preet Pal Sangwan, a senior police official.

During questioning, Rani claimed that she was merely trying to chastise her daughter by holding her neck and that she had no intention of killing her. She felt horrible when she saw her child wasn’t breathing and chose to take her own life.

Rani’s husband, who worked at an automobile firm, was not at work at the time of the event, according to police.

“On Sunday, about 1.45 p.m., Singh left for work, leaving Pooja and Kanishka at home. He returned home about midnight to discover the house locked from the inside. When his knocks went unanswered, he repeatedly pounded on the door until it finally broke open,” Sangwan explained.

“When he got inside, he discovered his wife in a pool of blood on the floor.” Her wrist wounds were gushing, but she was still breathing. Sangwan quoted Singh’s statement to the police as saying, “Singh then spotted his daughter on the bed, deceased.”

Singh admitted to investigators that he was terrified and took his wife and children to a local hospital. His daughter was pronounced dead at the hospital, and his wife’s injuries were treated.

The woman suffered a sharp cut on her wrist from a kitchen knife, according to a doctor who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “The wound was not deep enough to be life-threatening. “She is currently stable and in good health,” the doctor stated.

Singh also admitted to police that his wife was prone to rage.

Singh also admitted to police that his wife was prone to rage.