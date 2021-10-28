Mother Stabs 18-Month-Old Baby To Death Before Ending Own Life in California Murder-Suicide

In a murder-suicide incident in California, a mother fatally stabbed her 18-month-old daughter with a knife before killing herself.

Anabel Reyes-Becerra, 33, and Arianny Reyes-Arevalo, 33, were identified as the victims.

On Tuesday, police officers came at an apartment on Morton Circle in Claremont to do a welfare check, and when no one answered the door, they forced their way in.

Reyes-Becerra and her daughter were found unresponsive by the responding officers. According to CBS Local, the two were eventually pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the authorities, Reyes-Becerra killed herself and her baby with a knife. The murder weapon was discovered at the crime site. There were no traces of forced entry, and no additional suspects, according to investigators.

According to KTLA, the motivation for the murder-suicide was unknown.

The detective bureau of the Claremont Police Department and the L.A. County Coroner’s Office were dispatched to the area to investigate the occurrence.

The coroner contacted the victim’s family.

Anyone with information regarding the crime should call the Claremont Police Department at 909-399-5420, according to detectives.

In Arkansas, a man fatally shot his wife and her child before turning the pistol on himself at their house earlier this month.

During a welfare check at Bayou Vista Drive in Marion, two kids said first responders they heard gunshots coming from inside the residence.

When the officers entered the house, they discovered the bodies of two adults and a child. Gabriel Brown and Nakina Gilmer-Brown, both adults, have been identified as the victims. At the time, it was unclear whether the man was the child’s father.

A family of four was found dead inside their home in Ohio last month in another case. During a welfare check, the bodies of Jeffrey Hull, 50, Heidi Hull, 46, Garrett Hull, 9, and Grant Hull were discovered. Jeffrey Hull allegedly shot his wife and two children before killing himself, according to authorities.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.