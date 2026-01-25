Mother Seeks Justice After Son’s Horrifying Death In XL Bully Attack

A mother from South Lanarkshire is demanding accountability after her son was mauled by a banned XL Bully dog in a tragic and disturbing incident. The remains of 38-year-old Scott Samson were discovered in his blood-soaked living room in March, alongside a dog he had agreed to look after for a friend. The post-mortem failed to confirm whether Scott’s death was caused directly by the animal, or if he had died from natural causes before the dog began to attack his body.

Morag Samson, 60, has expressed her outrage over the lack of criminal charges, despite the dog being unregistered and confirmed as an XL Bully, a breed considered dangerous and banned in Scotland. She has been left devastated by what she perceives as a failure in the justice system to address the brutal circumstances surrounding her son’s death.

Unanswered Questions and Police Handling of the Incident

The investigation into Scott’s death has raised several concerns, particularly regarding the police’s handling of the case. According to Morag, police initially misled her, suggesting that Scott had died from an accidental drug overdose. However, weeks later, a post-mortem report revealed the possibility that the XL Bully, named Mitch, had attacked Scott before or after his death. The nature of Scott’s injuries, particularly the severe damage to his face and other body parts, made it difficult for the pathologist to determine the exact cause of death.

The dog, which had been owned by Neal Stark, a 37-year-old man from Rutherglen, had been passed to a friend when Stark was jailed for drug offences. The friend then entrusted the animal to Scott while he went on holiday. Tragically, Scott’s life ended shortly after he took the dog into his home. Morag was not informed of the dog’s involvement in her son’s death until weeks after the funeral, where she had been unaware of the gruesome details.

In the aftermath, Mitch was sent to one of only three kennels in Scotland authorized to house seized XL Bullies. Despite the horrific circumstances, no criminal charges have been brought against the dog’s owner. Prosecutors have cited insufficient evidence to prosecute, even though the dog was confirmed to be an illegal breed. Morag has since lodged a formal complaint with Police Scotland, demanding justice for her son.

“This dog ate my son. It destroyed him,” said Morag, who remains in anguish over the fact that her son’s body was left in the presence of the aggressive animal for hours before it was removed. She claims that when dog catchers arrived to seize Mitch, they were unable to remove him immediately due to his extreme agitation. The dog was left in the room with Scott’s remains for a further 13 hours, during which Morag believes Mitch continued to attack her son’s body.

The family has also expressed their frustration with the police’s lack of preparedness in dealing with dangerous dog breeds like the XL Bully. Despite new laws coming into force in 2024, Police Scotland has admitted that it does not have officers trained to identify banned dog breeds. This has led to the force relying on external dog legislation officers for support, further complicating the investigation.

The incident has sparked wider concerns about the regulation of dangerous dogs in Scotland. Scottish Conservative shadow minister for community safety, Sharon Dowey MSP, condemned the delay in addressing the issue of XL Bullies, claiming it has left communities less safe and burdened taxpayers with costly legal processes. “This case exposes serious failures in how dangerous dogs are dealt with in Scotland,” Dowey said.

While the dog is now facing a destruction order, Morag insists that the focus should remain on ensuring that those responsible for the attack are held accountable. “This dog should be destroyed,” she added. “It’s been confirmed as an XL Bully, it’s unregistered, and it’s a danger to everyone.”

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has concluded its investigation into Scott’s death, stating that, after reviewing all available evidence, no further action will be taken. Police Scotland confirmed that they are investigating Morag’s complaint and will respond in due course.