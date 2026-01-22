Mother Seeks Answers in Death of Noah Donohoe as Inquest Begins

The long-awaited inquest into the death of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe has officially begun in Belfast, with his mother, Fiona Donohoe, expressing her desperation for clarity regarding her son’s tragic end. The inquest, which started at Laganside Courthouse, comes after years of uncertainty and questions about the police investigation into the circumstances surrounding Noah’s disappearance and death.

Grief and Unanswered Questions

Noah’s body was discovered in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he had left home on his bike to meet friends for a trip to Cavehill. The events leading up to his death have been shrouded in confusion, and Fiona Donohoe has been vocal about her concerns, particularly regarding the police’s handling of the case.

In an emotional statement played at the inquest, Fiona described the agonizing wait for news after Noah went missing, calling it a “living nightmare.” She expressed doubts about the police theory that Noah had suffered a concussion, criticizing the investigation for overlooking evidence that could have explained his behavior and possibly saved his life.

Fiona recalled the night Noah went missing, explaining that she knew something was wrong when her son did not return home as planned. “My instinct told me something wasn’t right,” she said. When she tried to reach him on his mobile phone and he did not answer, her fears intensified. A friend helped her search for him, but there was no sign of Noah. At 9:45 PM, she called 999 to report him missing, beginning a search that would stretch for six agonizing days.

At the time, a theory was put forward by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) suggesting that Noah had suffered a head injury, possibly resulting in concussion. Fiona, however, has expressed concerns about whether all necessary steps were taken during the search, questioning whether a more immediate response might have prevented her son’s death.

Further disturbing details emerged during the inquest, with Fiona highlighting CCTV footage showing Noah without his belongings, then progressively undressed and eventually naked—a sequence of actions completely out of character for him. “This was entirely out of character for Noah,” she said. “I’ve no explanation for this behavior, and desperately need some answers or some sort of explanation.”

Fiona’s grief is compounded by her belief that vital evidence was ignored. She expressed the hope that the inquest would provide definitive answers, stating, “Noah deserved so much better.” She also criticized the police for focusing on a theory that did not fit the facts, feeling that their investigation had closed off possible lines of inquiry too quickly.

The inquest, which is expected to run until late March 2026, will be pivotal in determining the true circumstances of Noah’s death. The jury, composed of nine men and two women, will hear further evidence, including more CCTV footage and expert testimony regarding the storm drain that led to his tragic end. Counsel for the coroner, Peter Coll KC, emphasized the importance of an impartial approach, urging jurors to base their findings solely on the evidence presented in court.

As the case continues, Fiona Donohoe remains determined to uncover the truth. In her statement, she described Noah as a “beautiful, happy, and much-loved soul,” and she vowed to continue her fight for justice, not just for herself but for her son’s memory and legacy. “I have a duty to Noah to find out what happened to him and how he died,” she said. “And understand whether his death could have been prevented.”