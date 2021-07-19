Mother saves 5-year-old child from leopard’s jaws and defends her child with a bamboo stick.

After a leopard attacked her 5-year-old daughter in an Indian forest, a lady pulled her from the animal’s jaws.

According to officials, the incident occurred in Maharashtra, a western state in India. According to NDTV, the mother, Archana Meshram, was walking to her village with her daughter when the leopard suddenly pounced on the youngster.

V.M. Morey, divisional manager of Forest Development Corporation Limited, said the mother initially backed away when she noticed the leopard, but then summoned all her strength to save the child.

Meshram began striking the leopard with a bamboo staff in an attempt to frighten it away from her daughter.

Morey told NDTV that the leopard then dropped the girl and tried to attack the woman, but she kept beating it with the stick. Later, the animal made its way into the woods.

The girl was taken to the Chandrapur Civil Hospital with significant injuries. Due to injuries to her jaw, she was transferred to a federal dental hospital. According to local media accounts, the event occurred on June 30, but the police just published the information on Sunday. The victim, who has been undergoing care for days, will have surgery to repair many fractures in her facial bones, according to The Hitavada.

According to an official, the forest service had provided some early recompense for the victim’s medical treatment.

According to the “Status of Leopards in India, 2018” report released last year, Maharashtra has 1,690 leopards, the country’s third-largest population of the big cat.

A 2-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard earlier this month in Gujarat, a neighboring state. Later, the child’s partially eaten body was discovered. “It ate about 70% to 80% of the body. Only the victim’s clothing could be used to identify her. Forest range officer Arpit Bhariya informed The Times of India at the time that four cages had been set up in the region to capture the wild cat.

A leopard attacked and killed an 8-year-old girl in May while she was resting on the terrace of her family’s home on a farm in the state.