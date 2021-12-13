Mother Remembers Last Words to Son Who Died in Amazon Warehouse Tornado

On the third day since the roof of an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, partially collapsed, more information about the six employees killed continues to emerge.

Carla Cope, the mother of Clayton Cope, one of the workers killed in the fall, told WBNS about her final conversation with her son as a tornado approached the warehouse. Cope claims she called her son to warn him about the storm’s projected path after seeing it on TV.

“We warned him the storm appeared to be coming that way and that he needed to get to safety,” Cope said.

Clayton Cope pledged to leave the building, just as his mother had suggested, but only after informing his coworkers of the risk. Cope credited her son’s kindness to his stint in the US Navy.

She explained, “He was trained in the Navy.” “That’s what they do, and he’d have put himself out there no matter what in his work.” Since the collapse, Amazon representatives have stated that the time between the local warning sirens blaring and the tornado hitting the warehouse was around 11 minutes. Cope got concerned after the storm passed because her son stopped returning her calls. She and other members of her family drove to the warehouse to investigate what had occurred.

“We were fortunate to arrive before they shut the road and no one could get up there,” Cope added. “We parked and walked as close to the building as we could. We could see all of the devastation to the structure, and he would’ve been on the south end.” The facility has a designated tornado shelter space, according to company representatives. However, it’s unclear how many staff were able to attend on Friday night. Due to the scale of the building, Cope believes her son and others would not have been able to get to the shelter in time.

“Nothing compares to the feeling of getting that information,” Cope added. “All of us are in the same boat. There isn’t any amount of pity that will make you feel better. It’ll just take some time.” Deandre Morrow and Etheria Hebb were among the other workers killed in the disaster. This is a condensed version of the information.