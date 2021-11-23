Mother passes away after being admitted to a surgical recovery center after undergoing a Brazilian buttlift.

In August, a 32-year-old mother of two children who had cosmetic surgery died after being admitted to a Florida rehabilitation home.

WPLG-TV, a Miami-based local news station, initially reported Monday that Rachelle Demosthenes and Jeanine Ellis came from New Jersey to Miami to have treatments such as Lip 360 and a Brazilian butt lift.

The facility where the two friends had their procedures recommended that they spend the first 24 hours after the operation in a recovery house with medical staff, including a nurse.

Demosthenes called her buddy after arriving at the recovery house on Southwest 31st Avenue near 2nd Street earlier that morning, according to WPLG.

“She immediately started screaming and she was just telling me how much pain she was in,” Ellis recalled. “‘I’m in pain,’ she said. “However, they only handed me two pills.” “They placed you in the back of a van and they just laid some like, tarp or something down and you just swooped off to this recovery house,” Ellis told WPLG following the surgery. When Ellis and Demosthenes arrived at the residence, they decided to rest.

Demosthenes was shouting and surrounded by people when Ellis awoke hours later, and she was apparently going in and out of consciousness and bleeding.

“I simply see all this blood as I’m looking at my friend,” Ellis explained.

Ellis claimed she told the home’s manager to dial 911. She was promised that a clinic nurse will be on her way to deliver an IV infusion.

“‘No more,’ I responded. There is no need for a nurse to arrive. 911 must be called. “You must call right now,” Ellis recalled. “‘You just want to sit there and watch someone die?’ She didn’t want to contact 911, I could tell.” Demosthenes was taken to the hospital by paramedics, who were summoned by another woman at the house. She died less than 24 hours after the operation.

Demosthenes was having seizures and may have mistakenly overdosed on pain medicine, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Her companion was recalled by Ellis as a “lovely lady.”

“Rachelle was 32 years old at the time. “She had two small children at the time, and that was the last thing she spoke to me,” Ellis explained. “‘Tell my lads I said,’ she said. This is a condensed version of the information.