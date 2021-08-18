Mother of four dies of COVID days after her husband is killed by the virus because she refused to be vaccinated.

COVID-19 claimed the life of a Texas mother of four who refused to be vaccinated, just days after her husband was also murdered by the virus.

Lydia Rodriguez and her husband Lawrence were admitted to the University of Texas Medical Branch in League City in mid-July after contracting the illness.

Lawrence Rodriguez was initially put on oxygen, but “took a turn for the worse” and was transported to the same ICU where his wife was being treated, according to a GoFundMe set up by Dottie Jones, Lydia Rodriguez’s cousin.

Lawrence Rodriguez died on August 2 after a fight with COVID-19. On August 17, his 21-year-old wife also succumbed to the infection.

Jones told ABC13 that the couple from La Marque did not believe in immunizations and that Lydia Rodriguez was in the ICU when she changed her mind.

“You tried to talk to them, and she didn’t like it,” she continued. I guess I didn’t trust it.”

“Before she got incubated, one of the last things she told her sister was ‘please make sure my children are vaccinated,’” Jones stated to the network. If she had been vaccinated, she would be there for her children right now.

“It crushes my heart that people believe the lies that are being spread. There is a lot of disinformation out there. People are dying as a result of misinformation, and we need to spread the truth.”

The GoFundMe fundraising for medical expenses has generated $49,195 of its $50,000 goal as of early Wednesday morning.

According to Jones’s statement on the GoFundMe page, Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez are survived by their four children, who their family hopes to care for “at home but the financial weight of household costs and growing medical expenditures has become overwhelming.”

Jones has been approached by this website for comment.

Despite an increasing number of cases, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been a vocal opponent of mask requirements in the state and has maintained his determination to prohibit local governments from enforcing them.

Gov. Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday despite being properly vaccinated.

In a statement, the Republican governor stated he had no symptoms and had been administered Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody. This is a condensed version of the information.