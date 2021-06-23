Mother-of-five was described as a “beautiful lady with a heart of gold” who fell off a cliff.

Friends have praised a mother-of-five who died after falling down a cliff as a “lovely lady with a heart of gold.”

Following Tahira Jabeen’s death at Man O War beach in Dorset, friends and colleagues have put up a charity website for her daughters.

According to reports, Ms Jabeen died after falling from a cliff at Durdle Door near Lulworth at 3 p.m. on Monday.

Officers from Dorset Police visited the scene where a woman was pronounced dead, although the name of the woman has not yet been revealed because the investigation is ongoing.

Ms Jabeen was described as “a compassionate and joyful person who lost her life in such a horrible event” by a friend and colleague at MEL Research, where she was apparently a team leader.

“(She was) a deeply liked and missed wonderful lady with a heart of gold,” claimed a friend who went by the name Azmah.

“Tahira Jabeen died after going over a cliff in Dorset with her daughter while making memories.

“She’ll leave behind five gorgeous girls who won’t be able to take her place.

“A well-liked individual by a large number of people. Always smiling and joyful.

“She will be sadly missed by those who knew her. Rest in peace, in loving memory of a great friend and colleague. “He is no longer with us, but he is not forgotten.”

“Such a lovely effervescent kind person, who always had a smile on her face and made everyone laugh, she will be missed so much and by so many,” another friend said.

Ms. Jabeen was characterized as “one in a million” by a Facebook friend, who said she was “heartbroken” by her loss.

“In full astonishment, RIP Tahira Jabeen, my beautiful friend,” she said.

“I am heartbroken because you were truly one in a million and will be sorely missed.”

The location was also addressed by the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service.

“We attended this situation in support of police and coastguard colleagues,” a spokeswoman for the force said.

“We were called at 3.14pm after reports that someone had fallen from height at Man O War beach.

