Mother kills her toddler son by slamming him against the floor, fed up with constant breastfeeding.

After becoming frustrated with her 2-year-old son’s incessant demand to be breastfed, a mother in India allegedly killed him.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Korba, a district in the northern state of Chhattisgarh. The mother, whose identity has not been revealed, repeatedly slammed the toddler against her home’s floor, causing significant head injuries. According to The New Indian Express, the toddler was brought to a local hospital and was declared dead upon arrival.

After the event was reported to the police, an inquiry was initiated.

The mom killed the infant in a fit of passion because she was irritated by the child’s demand to be breastfed, according to authorities. It was also found that the woman had mental health problems and was receiving therapy for them.

“According to the preliminary inquiry, the woman had been suffering from a psychological condition and was receiving treatment since 2014.” The woman has been held and questioned by the police, according to an officer quoted by Outlook.

Under appropriate provisions, a case has been filed against the woman. However, it’s unclear whether anyone else was at the house at the time the incident occurred.

According to a UNICEF study, Indian parents utilize 30 distinct types of physical and verbal abuse on children under the age of six in order to discipline them.

Furthermore, a study conducted in 2019 in various districts across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra found that punishment is still considered “a widely accepted method to discipline children for both boys and girls in families, schools, and at the community level for both boys and girls.”

“Physical violence (burning; pinching; slapping; beating with implements such as sticks, belts, and rods); verbal abuse (blaming; criticizing; shouting; use of foul language); witnessing physical violence (towards one parent; siblings; outside the family); and emotional abuse (restricting movement; denying food; discrimination; instilling fear) are among the various forms of violence against children.

Children are more likely to encounter aggression, abuse, and neglect as a result of the epidemic, according to Haque, since families are unable to cope with the problems.