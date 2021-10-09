Mother is accused of starving her 2-year-old daughter to the weight of a newborn and has been arrested.

A lady has been charged for starving her two-year-old daughter to the weight of a newborn. Doctors said this is “one of the worst” incidents of child abuse they’ve seen in recent years.

According to the Times Of Israel, doctors stated the underweight infant was brought to a Tel Aviv hospital after suffering from spasms.

They noted that despite being in hospital for several weeks and being fed through a feeding tube, the youngster had not gained weight.

The workers then decided to keep an eye on the mother. They were taken aback when they saw her unplug the child from the nasogastric tube that was used to feed her. The police were quickly notified, and the mother was arrested for possession of numerous substances. The child was allegedly given these medicines by her.

“This is the worst example of child abuse we’ve seen in recent years at Ichilov,” said Dr. Ayelet Rimon, the hospital’s chief of pediatric emergency medicine. “The girl is still as light as a baby. We don’t know what kind of harm she’ll get in the future. And all I can hope for is that she will be able to recuperate and that she will not suffer any long-term consequences. Now, everyone at ‘Dana’ is hoping for a rapid recovery for the child, and that she will receive only the most dedicated, personal, loving, and caring care from now on, both in the hospital and after she is released “Added he.

The child is presently on the mend and is gaining weight. Seizures and uncontrollable vomiting are no longer a problem for her.

On Wednesday, the woman was arrested, and an inquiry into the event has begun.

According to reports, Israel Police have footage of the mother handling the girl’s feeding tube for no apparent reason.

“After receiving a report from the hospital about a small child who was hospitalized due to seizures, Israel Police launched an inquiry on suspicion of neglect and abuse of a vulnerable minor. According to sources, the mother’s strange behavior was noticed by medical staff, and she was observed via cameras “In a statement, Israel Police said.

Meanwhile, a police official reportedly told the judge during the remand hearing on Thursday that the youngster may have been a sufferer of Munchausen syndrome. To get attention, those with the syndrome are reported to fabricate a medical problem or the appearance of one in another person.