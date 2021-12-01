Mother is accused of stabbing her 3-month-old son to death and then throwing him away in a dumpster.

A St. Cloud mother was accused of stabbing her 3-month-old son to death, wrapping him in a plastic garbage bag, and leaving him outside her apartment building’s dumpster.

On Tuesday, Fardoussa Abdillahi, 26, was charged with second-degree murder. According to KARE 11, she might face a sentence of up to 40 years in jail. During a welfare check on Sunday, police said they discovered her infant had died.

According to the criminal complaint, a guy contacted 911 to report a baby missing, and the mother, Abdillahi, claimed she killed her child and placed the body in the dumpster behind the apartment complex on the 2000 block of Maine Prairie Road. Around 6:30 a.m., St. Cloud Police responded to a report of a missing baby, according to the complaint.

The man who called 911, as well as other witnesses who knew Abdillahi, told officers they tried to find the baby at the apartment building where Abdillahi resided alone with the victim, according to the complaint. They said Abdillahi was weeping and that she had thrown the baby away in the rubbish. The witnesses called the cops when they couldn’t find the baby, according to the complaint.

When cops arrived, they questioned Abdillahi where the infant was, according to the complaint. She then said she stabbed the youngster and then placed his body in a black plastic waste bag inside a dumpster, according to the complaint.

Authorities uncovered knives and bedding in the bin when they found the youngster, who had already died, according to WCCO. After that, she was detained.

She admitted to stabbing the child with a kitchen knife and cutting his throat to investigators. According to KARE 11, she also considered “how she was going to get aid.”

Stearns County Jail is currently holding Abdillahi.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Sharp force injuries to the child’s neck were identified by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and the death was ruled a homicide.

The death is the city’s sixth homicide of the year, a new high for the 69,000-person population.

Abdillahi told detectives she had headaches and was worried and afraid after the baby was born. She was also irritated by the father’s denial of the child’s existence. This is a condensed version of the information.