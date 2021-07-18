Mother is accused of shooting her 5-year-old son while putting the gun in her purse.

Police say a 5-year-old kid was shot by his “intoxicated” mother in Columbus, Ohio, after she waved a gun around.

The boy was sent to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after his mother, Trenise Turner, shot him in both knees, according to a press statement from the Columbus Division of Police. As of Saturday, the infant was in “stable condition” and will have corrective surgery.

The hospital informed police about the gunshot when the youngster was brought in by other family members, according to police.

Turner was “intoxicated” on a couch at a house, according to authorities, with her son laying next to her. According to authorities, she was allegedly “pointing her firearm at multiple individuals in the home and making threats.”

According to the press release, the woman was putting the gun back into her purse when she reportedly “fired a shot, wounding her son in the legs.”

Turner was charged with felony child endangerment as well as a misdemeanor, domestic violence by assault.

Turner is being held in the Franklin County Jail at the moment. According to WSYX, she will be arraigned on Tuesday.

The event occurred just days after another 5-year-old kid in Ohio died from a self-inflicted head wound.

At 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, Maple Heights police responded to a complaint of a kid being shot at a home on Maple Heights Boulevard. According to Cleveland 19 News, the youngster was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A neighbor claimed that the boy had picked up a gun that had been left out by a man in the house, but he couldn’t say who it was.

The investigation is still going on.