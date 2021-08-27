Mother is accused of locking her 14-year-old son in the bathroom for up to three days.

Police in Arizona are looking into allegations that a mother beat her 14-year-old son with a clothes hanger before locking him in a bathroom for up to three days.

Trisha Lynn Mastro, 53, of Litchfield Park and Scottsdale, faces a felony charge of child abuse after the youngster used his friend’s cell phone to call his father in New York about the alleged attack.

Mastro is accused of ripping a landline phone from the wall at the Scottsdale residence and tossing it at the youngster as he attempted to call a neighbor after returning from visiting his father.

According to authorities, the 53-year-old hit the teenager’s arm hard enough to cause bruises, then struck him with a metal belt buckle and beat him with a clothes hanger.

Mastro allegedly stabbed her son’s suitcase and slashed his baseball cap the next day, before leaving a noticeable injury on his neck, according to authorities.

The mother is accused of locking the teen in a restroom inside the Litchfield Park residence’s garage during a subsequent dispute.

According to KTVK, he told authorities that his mother had previously locked him in the room for up to three days.

Mastro denies ever injuring her son and has a court appointment set for September 9.

When the boy’s father learned of the alleged assaults, he encouraged his son to meet with a school counselor.

After that, the boy was taken away from his mother and placed in the care of a family member.

Physical examinations carried out after the police and social services were notified appear to back up the boy’s claims of abuse.

Officers searched Mastro’s Scottsdale house and discovered a phone ripped from the wall, as well as a damaged belt, baseball cap, and suitcase.

According to KTVK, Mastro told police that she “had no idea how the injuries came to be,” and that she had tried unsuccessfully to unlock a suitcase zipper with scissors.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has been contacted for more information.