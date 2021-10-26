Mother is accused of knowingly allowing her pedophile son to rape her daughter.

A 43-year-old woman is accused of neglecting to protect her minor daughter from her son’s rape. She’s also accused of obstructing justice by withholding information regarding the girl’s sexual assaults.

According to The Strait Times, the woman, who is based in Singapore, appeared in court on Monday before being charged under the Children and Young Persons Act. To protect the identity of the victim, the woman’s identify was not released.

According to the report, the woman’s son was 13 when he began sexually abusing his younger sister, who was five years old at the time. He was said to have felt compelled to perform the behaviors represented in pornographic animations he had seen online.

He molested his 12-year-old sister seven years later in 2017, while his mother and younger brother slept in the same room. After the girl became pregnant, the incident was brought to light. Their mother did not take their daughter to the hospital when she found out she was pregnant because she was afraid her son would be arrested. Instead, she took the daughter to a Malaysian clinic for an abortion, which the doctor refused to perform, according to the article.

The woman allegedly knew he was sexually abusing his sister as early as 2010, according to the court. The mother is accused of “knowingly permitting” her son to mistreat her daughter between June and September 2017.

Last year, her son was arrested and tried in a courtroom. He was 22 years old at the time and had been diagnosed as a pedophile. He was sentenced to 1112 years in prison and seven strokes of the cane after pleading guilty to one count of molestation and one count of statutory rape.

In 2010, the woman allegedly found semen stains on her daughter’s underwear and questioned her son whether he had molested or “had sex” with the victim again, according to her son’s court case. Over the years, however, she did little to safeguard her kid from him.

The mother allegedly failed to provide any information concerning the sexual assaults perpetrated against her daughter between 2010 and 2017, according to the court.

The woman could face a four-year prison sentence and a S$4,000 fine if she is found guilty of intentionally permitting child abuse (USD 2,968.27).