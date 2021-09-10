Mother Grizzly Bear Protecting Cubs Mauled Alaska Hunter

According to park officials, a grizzly bear guarding its cubs mauled a hunter in Alaska’s Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

Jason Long, 39, of Eagle River, Alaska, was alone on a hunt along the Chisana River on Wednesday when he was attacked by a mother bear and her two cubs.

In a news statement, park officials claimed that he activated the SOS button on his Inreach gadget, which triggered an Air National Guard rescue mission organized with the National Park Service.

When the distress call came through, a Rescue Squadron Hawk from Eielson Air Force Base was already in the air on a normal flight. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center rerouted the chopper to Long’s position.

Long was discovered with lacerations and puncture wounds. Officials say he was brought to a local hospital and then moved to various hospitals. According to NBC News, he was brought to the Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, where his condition was stable.

The bear’s attack was defensive in nature, according to officials, since it was attempting to defend its offspring. They have no plans to transfer the bear because there is no evidence that it is “unusually dangerous.”

Grizzly bears were one of the first animals to be protected by the Endangered Species Act of 1975, which helped to boost their numbers over time.

When camping, hiking, or hunting in Alaska’s national parks, the National Park Service advises being “bear aware.” When visiting the park or in the woods, authorities are urging visitors to follow bear safety measures.

Last year, a moose hunter was slain in Wrangell-St. Elias, according to CBS News. The incident was the park’s first documented deadly bear assault since its inception in 1980.

In July, the Alaskan Coast Guard rescued a man who had been fending off attacks from a wild grizzly bear in the Alaskan wilderness for a week. During a regular check, an aircrew noticed a “SOS” inscribed on the top of a hut.

The aircrew then landed and assisted the victim in being transported to a medical facility, where he was treated for bruising and a leg injury.