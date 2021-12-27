Mother gives her child too much cough syrup and fabricates a kidnapping story.

A 30-year-old Indian mother has been charged with killing her sick infant son by overdosing him with cough medication.

The 5-month-old had been ill and had been coughing a lot. Shantabai Chavan of Kalwa, Maharashtra, gave the youngster a deadly quantity of cough medication on Thursday to get rid of the cough. When the infant died, the mother, who was terrified, concocted a kidnapping narrative to shift the blame.

“According to our preliminary research, Chavan gave her infant son an overdose of cough medication on Thursday since he was sick and coughing a lot. We feel this was the cause of his death “Avinash Ambure, the deputy police commissioner, told the Times of India.

Chavan threw the child’s body in a nearby water drum before rushing to the police station. She filed a complaint there, stating that her child had been abducted.

A search operation for the missing toddler was begun by officers from the Kalwa police station. They combed the area and examined multiple CCTV recordings from the slum, but found nothing unusual. Officers then questioned the youngster’s family and neighbors, discovering that the child was unwell and was being cared for by his mother.

Police scoured the area around the family’s home later that day and discovered the infant in a water-filled drum. The infant was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

“She made up a tale about the kidnapping of the youngster on Friday afternoon, then stuffed him into the water-filled drum on Saturday morning. She’s admitted to the crime “According to NDTV, senior police officer Venkat Andale said.

Chavan has been arrested on suspicion of murder and evidence destruction.

“The mother told us she was afraid of her family reprimanding her after the kid died, so she made up the narrative,” a police official told the Times of India. Police believe there is more to the tale and are continuing their investigation to establish the true motive.

Three youngsters in India died in October after ingesting cough syrup given by a doctor. The youngsters allegedly died of dextromethorphan overdose, which is a common ingredient in cough medicine.