Mother Drops 2-Year-Old Daughter Off A Burning Building To Save Her [VIDEO] In Riot-Torn South Africa, a Mother Drops Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Off A Burning Building To Save Her

During the fatal protests in South Africa, a mom was forced to drop her 2-year-old daughter off the ledge of a burning building in a desperate bid to save the youngster.

According to Sky News, the event occurred in the city of Durban on Tuesday when a fire broke out in the building, which was allegedly sparked by rioters and looters on the street-level floor. The mother, 26-year-old Naledi Manyoni, was on the 16th level of the building when smoke began to permeate the complex, forcing her to flee. According to Reuters, she dashed down the stairs with her daughter and made her way to the ledge.

The 2-year-old was caught unharmed by a group of people while frightened witnesses shouted out during the descent, according to video footage of the incident. After being rescued by the authorities, Manyoni was reunited with her daughter.

“I grabbed my head in amazement after throwing her, but they got her,” Manyoni told Reuters. “’Mama, you tossed me down there,’ she continued saying. She was terrified.”

Manyoni told the publication, “What was important was for my kid to be out of that circumstance… I couldn’t escape alone and leave her there.”

South Africa descended into riots last week as former President Jacob Zuma surrendered to police to fulfill a 15-month prison sentence for failing to appear for a corruption investigation. According to CNBC, the pandemonium was exacerbated by rising tensions caused by unemployment, vast inequality, and dissatisfaction with the government’s pandemic management.

The government is now proposing to send in 25,000 troops to quell the riots, which have claimed the lives of at least 117 people and resulted in the imprisonment of over 2000 more. The administration claims to be attempting to avoid a food scarcity. According to the BBC, hundreds of shops and businesses were robbed during the riots.

Citizens have begun arming themselves and forming vigilante groups to safeguard their properties as a result of the violence, and COVID-19 immunization clinics have been closed due to safety concerns for healthcare professionals.