Mother dies of dehydration after drinking her own urine to breastfeed her children while stranded at sea.

A 40-year-old mother was lost at sea with her children after their boat was sunk by a wave, and she drank her own pee to save her children by breastfeeding them. By the time rescuers found her, she had perished of dehydration.

When calamity struck, Mariely Chacón of Venezuela was on board a yacht with her 6-year-old son, 2-year-old daughter, husband, and nanny. According to the Google translation of Spanish media Univision, they were on a pleasure excursion from Higuerote to Tortuga Island in the Caribbean when their yacht broke down on Sept. 3.

The hull of the boat was ripped away by a big wave, causing the group to spend three days afloat on a lifeboat. Chacón believed that the only way to save her children was to breastfeed them regularly. So, according to stories, she drank her own pee to stay alive.

Four days later, the search and rescue team found them. Chacón, on the other hand, had perished by that time. Jose David and Maria Beatriz, her children, were discovered clinging to her body. Verónica Martinez, their babysitter, was discovered hiding in an empty icebox to avoid the scorching sun. The children and nanny were badly dehydrated, with first-degree burns. They were taken to the hospital right away.

The hunt for the remaining individuals, including her husband and the boat’s skipper, continues.

According to the New York Post, officials warned there was a slim likelihood of finding them.

According to experts, Chacón died of organ failure as a result of electrolyte depletion induced by dehydration, which was accelerated by breastfeeding.

According to Venezuela’s National Maritime Authority, the lifeboat was discovered drifting off the coast of La Orchila on Sept. 6, and a coast guard vessel arrived the next day (INEA).

According to an INEA spokeswoman, the mother who died kept her children alive by breastfeeding them and drinking her own pee. “She died of dehydration three or four hours before the rescue after drinking no water for three days.”

