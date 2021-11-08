Mother Buries Infant’s Body In Bedroom Wall, Claiming She Doesn’t Have Enough Money To Bury It.

Pennsylvania police discovered an infant’s body hidden within a bedroom wall, and the child’s mother acknowledged to hiding the body, according to authorities.

Kylie Wilt, 25, was arrested on allegations of concealing a child’s death and abuse of a corpse, according to ABC 13 News.

The infant’s father, Alan Hollis, 27, has also been charged. The charges leveled against him, however, are unknown.

On Thursday, police arrived at the couple’s new home in Charleroi to assist Youngster Youth Services in their search for the missing child. Wilt’s bedroom at their new home, where the couple moved in last month, was found with the infant’s body inside the wall.

According to WJAC TV, the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh said, “There was discolouration, different color paint, looked like drywall pulled out and a part replaced in her bedroom.”

Wilt claimed that her six-month-old baby died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in February and that she did not have enough money to bury him. She also told police that she wrapped her son’s body in blankets and put it in a crate in the laundry room of her Charleroi home on Upper Crest Avenue.

Wilt said she carried the crate with the baby’s remains inside when the couple moved out of their home last month and buried it in the wall of her new bedroom.

“I used to hear the baby wailing all the time, and then one day it didn’t, and I didn’t see them bringing him in and out, and I didn’t figure this is what happened,” said Robin Stasicha, who lived near the couple when they were in their previous home. She then inquired about the baby with the property manager, who apparently informed her that the baby had died. Stasicha, on the other hand, stated she couldn’t believe it because she never saw police or an ambulance arrive in connection with the event.

Three additional children lived with the couple, according to Walsh, but it’s unclear where they are today.