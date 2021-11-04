Mother Beats Her Children Brutally, Including 2-Year-Old Baby; Abuse Caught On Camera

A mother in India was caught on camera viciously abusing her two children, one of whom was just two years old.

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has filed a police report against the suspects as a result of the event. The accused’s husband submitted the harrowing video to DCW officials. According to The Hindu, he claimed that his wife has mistreated their children and threatened to kill his mother on multiple occasions when filing a report.

The woman can be seen slapping her 8-year-old child while her mother-in-law tries to console her. The grandmother tries to hug the youngster as the child screams in pain. After that, the mother is seen grabbing the child’s hand and yanking him up. The footage does not reveal the gender of the youngster.

Following a brief lull in the assault, the child’s toddler sibling can be seen crying in the footage. The woman then turns to the 2-year-old and gives him a hefty slap. As the infant slides forward, she knocks the toddler in the head. Several attempts are made by the mother-in-law to stop the assault. After that, she summons the toddler, who crawls over to her. As the clip concludes, both toddlers can be heard crying, according to NDTV.

The accused is seen angrily insulting her mother-in-law in another video presented by the woman’s husband.

Representatives from the DCW questioned the two children about the incidents after an official report was lodged. Authorities were told by the youngsters that this was not the first time their mother had beaten them. They also claimed that neither their father nor their mother had ever been abused by their father.

For the siblings’ safety, the woman’s commission planned to approach the child welfare committee.

After witnessing the footage, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal expressed her displeasure.

“This video has been brought to our attention. We have requested that the Delhi Police take strict action against the woman and guarantee that the children are in a safe environment “In a video message, she is believed to have remarked. “The fact that we are a women’s commission does not preclude us from taking action against women. Anyone who does something wrong will be met with our wrath “she continued.