Mother Beats 18-Month-Old Baby Brutally; Assault Video Shows Toddler Bleeding profusely

A 22-year-old mother is accused of repeatedly viciously abusing her 18-month-old kid while filming the assaults on her phone.

When one of the videos shot by the woman, known as Tulasi from the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, went popular on social media on Saturday, the public was outraged.

Tulasi is said to have repeatedly beaten the toddler in the heartbreaking video. While the woman continued to assault the boy, he was seen bleeding excessively from his nose and lips.

Tulasi has previously been charged with child abuse, voluntarily causing harm, and assault with the goal to dishonor a person, according to The Hindu.

Tulasi was married to G. Vadivelan, 37, from Mottur village in the Tamil Nadu state of southern India, for five years. They have two children, one of them is the 18-month-old victim and the other is four years old.

Tulasi was staying at her parents’ house after the couple filed for divorce at the time of the assault, according to the police.

The mother had attacked the youngster on multiple times, according to the investigators, and had captured footage of the episodes on her phone.

When a family member discovered the videos of the attacks on her device by accident, they alerted the infant’s father, who took the children away from their mother. He also went to the police station to file a complaint.

Tulasi can be seen beating the child’s leg with her fist in one of the films recovered on her phone. According to India Today, another video showed the boy with red areas on his back from the violent beatings.

They were unaware of the abuse, according to Gopalakrishnan, the victim’s grandpa. Tulasi, on the other hand, had taken the youngster to a hospital a month prior for treatment.

