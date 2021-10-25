Mother and teen son are being held on suspicion of murdering their 3-month-old daughter and tossing the infant’s body into a river.

A lady has been charged with the murder of her 3-month-old daughter. Her 13-year-old son was arrested for allegedly tossing the victim’s body into a river, according to authorities.

The investigation began after a 30-year-old unidentified lady from Pune, Maharashtra, complained to police on Oct. 22 that her infant daughter had been taken by unidentified individuals.

The woman had been separated from her husband and was living with her brother, according to police. In an alleged extramarital relationship, she gave birth to the girl.

According to authorities, the mother murdered the child and instructed her son to dispose of it in the river. According to The Indian Express, she then reported the child missing.

The youngster allegedly wrapped his stepsister’s body in burlap, placed it in a burlap sack with a paving block, and hurled it into the river from a bridge. The infant’s body was found from the river, and an autopsy revealed that the youngster died of strangling.

During interrogation, the woman confessed to the crime.

A murder case has been filed, as well as allegations of attempting to destroy evidence.

According to The Times of India, “the wife confessed to smothering the baby, while her son dropped the body in the river on Friday,” Yonus Shaikh, a senior investigating officer, said.

According to authorities, the lady has been arrested on the charges, while the boy is still being held. According to Hindustan Times, the suspect became angered by the infant’s screaming and intended to kill the youngster, according RV Varangule, an investigating officer.

A 21-year-old Indian lady was arrested last week for reportedly suffocating her newborn daughter to death in a hospital. The mother was apparently angry that her newborn daughter was a girl, and she suffocated her kid with a pillow just nine hours after she was born. During interrogation, the woman confessed to the crime.