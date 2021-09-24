Mother and daughter die after falling off a cliff while attempting to flee a horde of hornets.

This week, a woman and daughter died after sliding down a canyon while fleeing a hornet attack in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

Tripta, 32, and her daughter Isha were mowing grass on a hill near Bhardota in Chamba district on Wednesday morning when they were assaulted by a swarm of hornets, according to Indian news outlet News18.com.

Tripta and Isha, respectively the wife and daughter of Khadkiala village resident Man Singh, attempted to save themselves by fleeing the swarm.

However, while attempting to flee, the girl tripped and plunged off a cliff. When Tripta saw Isha fall, she tried to save her daughter by diving in after her.

According to the story, they both plunged down a 656-foot-deep chasm.

The folks who were working with them were able to collect their bodies.

After the tragedy was reported, a police squad arrived on the spot, and both bodies were transferred to the Civil Hospital in Tissa for autopsy.

According to Chamba police superintendent Arul Kamar, the mother and daughter died after sliding into the gorge. Following the post-mortem, police handed the bodies over to the victims’ families.

According to tax officer Pawan Thakur, the administration gave the victims’ relatives Rs 30,000 ($405).

A similar occurrence occurred over two months ago in Hong Kong, when a social media figure died after slipping while shooting a picture by a waterfall.

Sofia Cheung, 32, was taking a photo at the edge of a waterfall at Ha Pak Lai park on July 13 when she lost her footing and fell 16 feet into the pool below. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Cheung’s most recent Instagram picture, on July 8, was a photo of her posing on the beach with a boogie board.

“Better days are on the way. The caption stated, “They’re called Saturday and Sunday.”

Following the news of her passing, the post has been inundated with messages.

“RIP. One person said, “I don’t want to believe this happened to you.”

Another follower said, “You were a great spirit, an amazing person.” “If there’s one thing I can say about you, it’s that you accomplished all you set out to do. You made the most of your time on this planet. You’ve accomplished a lot and are now in a better position. May you be at ease.”