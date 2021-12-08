Mother and baby are rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building, but the father has been discovered dead.

After sniffing dogs located a lady and her 10-month-old infant trapped in the rubble of a fallen building for nearly two hours, they were rescued. The rescuers, however, were unable to save the woman’s spouse.

On Tuesday, a three-story apartment building in the French seaside city of Sanary-sur-Mer fell due to a suspected gas explosion.

Among the debris, rescuers heard the cries of a baby. According to fire department Capt. Aurelia Mannaioni, they used sniffing dogs to discover the 10-month-old baby and dug their way through the mountain of wreckage.

“At various points, the infant began to weep,” said Evence Richard, a prominent government official in the Var region of southern France. “An first localisation was possible as a result of this, which the dogs corroborated.” The mother was rescued first, and then the infant was rescued from the rubble. According to area fire department Chief Col. Eric Grohin, the child’s father was found dead in the wreckage with the toddler.

The mother and child were sent to the hospital for treatment.

“Getting the baby out took more than two hours. He’s been taken care of by emergency services and is doing great, according to authorities “According to The Local, Grohin stated. “We made a gallery of sorts. We were able to extract the infant, who was awake.” Officials believe there are two more persons buried beneath the rubble, and they are attempting to rescue them.

“Three of the five individuals sought in the debris have been found,” fire authorities stated. “A woman and a baby were carried out conscious, and an unconscious guy is currently being extracted.”

Officials haven’t disclosed what started the fire, but they did say there was a strong odor of gas when they arrived. According to the outlet, other witnesses reported hearing a boom from up as five miles away. Two nearby structures were also harmed.