Mother allegedly punished daughter by smearing chili paste on her private parts and forcing her to chew on glass.

A lady in England is facing child abuse charges after reportedly abusing her daughter for over 11 years and punishing her by forcing her to suck on broken glass.

Beatrice Beeko, 65, of South London, was charged with child cruelty, unlawful injury, and noxious substance administration. According to the Evening Standard, Beeko has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

Beeko’s unidentified daughter, now 45 years old, has accused her mother of abusing her throughout her childhood. Beeko allegedly rubbed chili and garlic paste on the daughter’s private regions while threatening her with a knife when she was a child. From an early age until she was 15, the victim claimed she was disciplined in this manner at least twice a year.

Beeko was accused of hitting her with domestic items such as a sink plunger, a tennis racquet, an umbrella, and a frying pan, according to the daughter. The victim said she was assaulted with slippers after refusing to take her daily dose of cod liver oil in one case. The victim claimed she dumped the pills in the sink because she didn’t like the flavor.

Beeko allegedly asked her to open her mouth while holding her over the kitchen sink where the glass had been crushed. The victim told the court, “I did open my mouth, she shoved the glass into my mouth and insisted that I chew the glass.” Her mother allegedly squeezed her cheeks with her fingers while the girl pretended to chew in order to avoid chewing on the glass. The woman was said to be bleeding from the mouth and had a cut on the tongue and roof of her mouth as a result of the incident.

Despite the fact that the girl apparently requested aid multiple times during her school days, officials dismissed her, claiming she must have been misbehaving, according to the court, as reported by Public.

“As I grew older, I had scars all over my body. It’s been a source of sadness for me for a long time. She is my mother, and I was curious as to why she did this repeatedly “”said the victim.”