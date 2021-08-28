Mother Accused of Using Scissors to Attack Child Claims to Have Done It for ‘Satan’

According to KUTV, a lady was arrested and charged with attacking her eight-year-old kid with a pair of scissors, claiming to have done so for “Satan” and other reasons.

On Thursday about 9 p.m., the claimed event occurred at a Motel 6 in St. George, Utah. The staff at the motel informed police that they saw the small child running down a nearby alley, screaming that his mother, Megan Michelle Stewart, was trying to “suffocate him.”

Stewart was following him closely. Both mother and son returned to their rooms after conversing with the staff members.

A housekeeper reported to management two hours later that they had spotted the youngster outside the room talking about how his mother was attempting to “murder him.”

When the housekeeper returned to the room later, she saw the eight-year-old laying on a bed with “several neck lacerations” and blood all over him.

His mother eventually confessed to trying to stab him in the neck with a pair of scissors.

According to authorities, the kid was brought to a local hospital “immediately” to receive surgical treatment for his “possibly life-threatening injuries.” He is anticipated to make it through the experience.

Stewart was apprehended by police shortly after they arrived on the incident, as they discovered her attempting to exit the motel grounds.

Stewart informed officers she was “high” during the event, according to a police report, though it is unclear what substance she may have been taking. She also claimed to have carried out the attack on her son on behalf of “Satan” and “Mother Mary.”

She was arrested and charged with child abuse, attempted murder, and violating a protection order at the Washington County jail.

Stewart was wanted in Washington County for a domestic violence offense at the time of the incident. She was also on probation for driving under the influence, and the state of Colorado had issued a protective order against her, which included her son as one of the protected individuals.

The St. George Police Department said in a statement posted on Facebook the day of the event that it would not share any additional information that could jeopardize the ongoing investigation into the matter.

“Thank you for your efforts. This is a condensed version of the information.