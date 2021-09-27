Mother Accused of Killing Baby by Throwing 5-Year-Old and 8-Month-Old Sons Into Lake

According to the Associated Press, a Louisiana lady was arrested and charged with murder after dumping her two sons into a lake, killing the youngest, who was less than a year old.

Ureka Black, 32, of Shreveport, is charged with murder and might spend the rest of her life in prison. On Friday, she allegedly threw her 5-year-old and 8-month-old boys into Cross Lake.

Black was apprehended during a truck stop in Waskom, Texas, on Friday. According to the Associated Press, she was extradited over the weekend and placed into the Shreveport City Jail on accusations of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder on Sunday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Caddo Parish district attorney’s spokesperson John Andrew Prime, Black is expected to make her first court appearance via video on Tuesday. It was unclear whether she was represented by an attorney.

According to KTBS-TV, Black has been arrested at least 11 times in Caddo and nearby Bossier parishes over the last 15 years, but her punishments have been light.

According to the station, her record contains several notations regarding orders to attend therapy, anger management, and parenting classes, but she either disobeyed the orders or dropped out after one or two sessions.

She received the longest term of five years after pleading guilty to arson in September 2010 and being found guilty of violating probation two years later in connection with additional arrests. She had her 2-year-old kid with her when she broke into her ex-house boyfriend’s and set fire to the floor, according to police.

The penalty was first postponed, and Black was sentenced to 30 days in prison, but in October 2012, the court reimposed the longer sentence. According to a court transcript, Black’s daughter was placed in foster care at the time.

In April 2016, she was arrested on charges of prostitution and human trafficking. Black pled guilty to a reduced charge of pandering in Caddo Parish in May 2017, saying at her sentencing that she had urged a 17-year-old girl to enter prostitution. She was awarded credit for time served and was sentenced to two years in jail.

Following her arson conviction, Black’s probation officer sought the court to impose a curfew and other restrictions on her. This is a condensed version of the information.